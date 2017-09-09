NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

A CHINESE contractor, China Henan Guoji, has sued over 200 people for allegedly encroaching on land reserved for construction of 2,000 houses in Dola Hill, Ndola.

The firm entered into a joint venture with the Ndola City Council in 2013 to build houses, a shopping mall and a health centre but no development has taken place. Guoji, which had pledged US$200 million in the joint venture project with the council providing 169 hectares of land, is being represented by Mweemba Chashi and Partners.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

