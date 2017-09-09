STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo is upbeat the Chipolopolo will overcome Nigeria in next month’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Makembo said in an interview in Lusaka that the two victories over Algeria have given Chipolopolo players the hunger for success. Zambia beat Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 in Constantine to climb to seven points, three behind Group B leaders Nigeria. Nigeria host Zambia on October 7 while Cameroon with three points welcome tailenders Algeria who have a point.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

