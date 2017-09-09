Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has reiterated his call on government to reverse the ban on night travel for public transport. Commenting on the latest road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus in Mkushi which has claimed four lives, Mr Kambwili said the law banning night travel is retrogressive. “Drivers are under a lot of pressure to make up for lost time, this means that they are more likely to increase their speed so that they can get to their destination before the stipulated time,” Mr Kambwili said.

