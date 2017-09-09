DIANA CHIPEPO and SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says the disciplinary committee will deal with the Power Dynamos case should the Kitwe outfit maintain its stance to withdraw from the Barclays Cup.

General secretary Ponga Liwewe said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that they have written to Power reminding them of their obligations. On Thursday, Power withdrew from the Barclays Cup citing non-commercial viability of participating in the competition. “We wrote to them to look at the constitution. We reminded them about their obligations and we are waiting for a response. If they maintain their stance, the disciplinary committee will deal with the case but we are not there yet. The decision will be made when Power responds,” Liwewe said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

