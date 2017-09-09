  ||    9 September 2017 @ 02:28

FAZ has announced it is terminating the contract with kit supplier Mafro. Mafro, a Singaporean firm, has embarrassingly failed to honour its pledge to dress the national team and meet other obligations. The pretence by the Football Association of Zambia around the Mafro shirt deal came to an end with the contract terminated.

