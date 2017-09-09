DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has terminated its contract with kit suppliers Mafro, four months after signing a US$200,000 deal.

FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo said in a statement in Lusaka yesterday that Mafro has failed to meet its contractual obligations. FAZ signed a two-year deal in May this year after using the Kappa brand briefly. Before that, FAZ was being supplied with the Nike brand. Katongo said the contract between FAZ and Mafro was based on the promise that either party will fulfil their obligations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

