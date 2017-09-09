SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

FORMER Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) vice-president Leslie Chikuse has urged organisation’s president Ericho Nshikokola to call for elections because he was not elected under the new constitution.

Chikuse said in an interview in Lusaka on Thursday that the current executive was given a two-year mandate which ended on July 3. The CFZ elections were set for September 3. Last week Nshikokola suspended general secretary Chanda Nsakanya, disciplinary committee chairman Moses Kalapizya and tournaments director Aaron Banda for alleged gross misconduct.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

