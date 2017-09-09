UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday afternoon met with Commonwealth Special Envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country as a mediator in the dialogue process. The meeting took place after Professor Gambari called on Mr Hichilema in Lusaka. During the closed door meeting, the UPND President reaffirmed his commitment to the process of dialogue.

