ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda says Government, in collaboration with other stakeholders in the justice system is working on ensuring that Zambians start following up court cases electronically.

Mr Lubinda said Government wants to provide an environment in which citizens cannot only receive justice but also be seen to be receiving it. He said no individual can talk about international relations or peace globally without talking about dispensation of justice.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

