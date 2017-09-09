IT’S is not true that President Edgar Lungu came into State House a poor man; he had a life even before that, claims chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga. And the information and broadcasting minister says it is wrong to insinuate that President Lungu is building shopping malls and other property using taxpayers’ money.

