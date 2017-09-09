Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo if anyone cuts his skin, they will find that his blood is PF just like President Edgar Lungu.

And Lusambo says anyone who insults President Lungu is an enemy.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme on Thursday, the Kabushi PF member of parliament, who was an MMD die hard cadres until said he was the number one supporter for “His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the great leader of this great nation”.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

