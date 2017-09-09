Government has threatened to reposes a house along Lake Road in Woodlands which was used in a wild sex party involving over 70 pupils between the ages of 13 and 18. Gender Minister Victoria Kalima says government has a right to withdraw leasehold agreement when the owners of the residence that fail to uphold the leasehold agreement entered into by allowing their residential properties to be used for such illicit acts that violate the rights of the Children. The house is allegedly owed by Jesuit Development Fund.

