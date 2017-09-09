NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged parents to closely monitor activities of their children on social media platforms to ensure they do not abuse them to corrupt their morals.

Mrs Wina said social media, which should be a platform for modern electronic communication and information sharing among the youth, can prove destructive if unchecked. She said this during a national address on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday night on youth social behaviour in relation to the sex party which was held by children aged between 13 and 18 in Woodlands area last week Friday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

