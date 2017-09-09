ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

OVER 1,800 Congolese asylum seekers have entered Zambia in the last one week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said.

According to a statement issued yesterday by UNHCR public information associate Kelvin Shimo, 1,832 Congolese entered Zambia between August 30 and September 6 through Chienge’s Kamponge and surrounding border entry points in the district. From January to August this year, 2,646 Congolese asylum seekers crossed into Zambia, bringing the total number of refugees to 4,478.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

