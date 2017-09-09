  ||    9 September 2017 @ 14:28

More than 10 people are feared dead in a road traffic accident involving a Power Tools passenger bus and a truck on Great North Road. The Kitwe-bound passenger bus is said to have collided head-on with a south bound truck near Chengelo School in Mkushi. More details to follow

