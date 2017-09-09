  ||    9 September 2017 @ 03:29

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka
MUSICIAN Shadrick Mukenge, alias Mumba Yachi, was yesterday denied bail by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court until the Immigration Department grants him a permit to stay in the country.

This is in a case in which Mukenge is charged with three counts of immigration offences.
Mukenge, 31, of house number 503 in Lusaka’s Avondale, is facing three counts of unlawful stay in Zambia, giving false information and making incorrect representation for him to obtain a passport.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
