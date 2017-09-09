Dear editor,

ALLOW me to add a comment on the news that scores of teenagers were arrested for attending an alleged sex party.

It is unfortunate that teenagers can be found doing things such as drug abuse and also engage themselves in sexual activities. The blame cannot only be placed on the neck of the owner of the building, but also the parents. As far as I’m concerned, parents play an important role in shaping the behaviour of their children. Lastly, there is a need for parents to be responsible for their children to prevent such things. Teenagers should concentrate on their education unlike doing things that could ruin their future.MUKULUMBU MOONOLusaka

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

