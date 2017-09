FOUR people have died and scores more injured in a Great North Road traffic accident involving a Power Tools passenger bus and a Tanzanian truck.

The head-on collision occurred in Mkushi district at Nkolonga area near the turn-off to Chengelo school.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi who visited the scene of the crash confirmed the accident in an interview.

Read the full Article » UK ZAMBIANS

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print