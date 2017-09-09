Four people among them two drivers and two passengers have died on the spot while 67 others have sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Mkushi after a truck and a Scania bus belonging to Power Tools collided head- on. The accident happened this morning around 06:30hrs along the Great North road, 25 km east of Mkushi. The accident involved a Power Tools Bus Scania Registration number ABM 6626 which was being driven by Alex Chapel and an unknown driver of a Tanzanian truck Registration number T236BTC, T939BYB horse.

