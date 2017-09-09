The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has expressed concern with the poor road safety record for Power Tools bus services company following this mornings’ fatal accident on Great North road. The Agency is concerned with the safety record of Power Tools as the same company recorded a fatal crash in September 2016 were 22 people died in Serenje. In March this year another bus was involved in a crash on Lusaka – Kabwe road but this time there were no fatalities recorded.

