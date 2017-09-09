PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu today attended the grand ground breaking ceremony of Lusaka- Ndola Dual Carriageway Project. The 1.2 billion dollar project expected to be completed in the next 48 months will stand as a legacy project for the Patriotic Front government. The Lusaka -Ndola carriageway is the atery of Zambia’s economic development as it opens to the mining hub as well as connects Zambia to the SADC region and COMESA.

