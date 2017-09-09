MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old man of Mpongwe on the Copperbelt Province for allegedly causing the death of two people after he laced their opaque beer with a poisonous sexual booster.

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the incident yesterday and identified the suspect as Baron Mulela. Mrs Katanga named the deceased as Shaft Mukubelo and another man only identified as Lawrence of the same district.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

