CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chibombo

PRESIDENT Lungu yesterday commissioned the US$1.2 billion (about K10.8 billion) construction of the 321km Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, the biggest construction project expected to spur development beyond the country’s two biggest cities.

The project, expected to employ 3,000 people during the four-year construction period, will revolutionise the construction sub-sector, promote road safety, and, most importantly, ease the movement of goods and other services. The longest dual carriageway in the country is one of the Patriotic Front's signature projects which the President said is a fulfilment of election campaign promises.

