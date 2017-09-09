MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZANACO and Zesco United today meet in a potentially title-deciding match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Leaders Zanaco, who have a game in hand, have 47 points, one better than fourth-placed Zesco. Zesco have two games in hand. With 12 rounds remaining before the close of the season, the winner of this match might go all the way and lift the trophy. Second-placed Green Buffaloes, also on 47 points, take on City of Lusaka tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

