Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has made the biggest donation of K276, 872 towards the reconstruction of the Lusaka City Market project. Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina received the donation on behalf of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and the committee tasked to spear head the project. Wina commended ZRA for the donation which she described as having come from the hearts of the Board Members, Management and staff since the money came from their personal contributions and not the official coffers.

