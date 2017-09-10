The Green Party has said that the cost of constructing a brand new four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola would have cost less than the figure that would be used to expand the current road to 4 lanes. In a statement made available to the media yesterday, Party President Peter Sinkanmba said that the the shortest possible route to construct a brand new route is 296km which which would have cut the distance between Lusaka and Ndola by 20km, adding that the cost of constructing a brand new 296km four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola would have been about $1.11 billion. Mr Sinkamba further said that his party would have installed or constructed toll-gates on the new road and left the old roade as an optional route where travellers without resources would use paying no toll-gates to drive along.

