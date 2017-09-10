MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

CHARTERED Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) global president David Stanford is concerned escalating levels of cyber-crime and how it is affecting global business.

And Mr Stanford has urged accountants across the world to be innovative and find solutions for curbing cyber-crime to protect global business. Speaking when he officiated at the CIMA graduation ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Stanford said accountants need to move with technology to fight cyber-crime.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

