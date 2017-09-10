  ||    10 September 2017 @ 10:28

FAZ has appointed State House legal advisor Sukwana Lukangaba as Appeals Committee chairperson. Lukangaba, who until his latest appointment served as chairperson of the FAZ Electoral Committee, will head the three-man body. Respected former referee Joseph Nkole and Isaac Nonde are the other Appeals Committee members.

