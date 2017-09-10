MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FOOTBALL stakeholders have commended the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for terminating the contract with Singaporean kit suppliers Mafro.

On Friday, FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo announced the termination of the two-year deal worth US$200,000 because Mafro failed to meet its contractual obligations. Football administrator Kephas Katongo said in Ndola yesterday there is need for FAZ to up its game and attract a reputable kit sponsor.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

