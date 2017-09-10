Youthful Living with PASTOR MOYO M

LET me begin by completing the statement I ended with in the last column that, faith in God has an added advantage because it brings about impossibilities that are beyond human limitation to reality.

Faith, with five letters that can easily be spelt, has unlimited room for expansion as it is inexhaustible. The main reason faith in God gives us an added advantage is that it is about putting the inexhaustible faith in the limitless God. Hence, faith is an ever-growing element that involves constant learning and discoveries. Such faith will never run out of options even when all human resources are exhausted. Like I have been saying, having faith does not guarantee a challenge free life or an easy road to success. However, as the inexhaustible faith is placed in the limitless God, it is assured of availability of alternatives whenever it meets an obstacle. It also assures that mistakes are not final, hence, we can accept our errors, pick up the broken pieces of life and move on while we aim for the best. It is easier to have no faith than having it. Bill Bright says, “Faith like a muscle.” Like a muscle, faith is kept in shape and grows stronger through regular exercise. This means faith collapses or slackens if it is not exercised for a long time. Faith requires regular usage and exercising in God. To sum it up, faith is a living thing that must not be allowed to die prematurely but be given a chance to perform its function. It has to be refined, repackaged, refurbished and constantly built up. Faith is an ever-increasing trust with commitment.Romans 4:18-21 says, “Against all hope, Abraham in hope believed and so became the father of many nations, just as it had been said to him, “so shall your offspring be.” Without weakening in his faith, Abraham faced the fact that his body was as good as dead since he was about a hundred years old and that Sarah’s womb was also dead. Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he promised” (NIV). Keep on believing even when there is every evident reason for you to give up.For counselling, prayer requests, questions, suggestions and comments contact +260 97 743 2952, +260 96 643 2952, +260 95 543 2952 or email: revmoyomj@gmail.com

