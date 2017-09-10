Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has advised opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema to practice mature politics and not dent the image of the country. Speaking during the weekly PF Media Interactive Forum, Mr. Mwakalombe says it is really unfortunate that the opposition leader made false statements about the country’s parliament and judicial processes during his visit to South Africa. Mr. Mwakalombe says the opposition leader does not care about the country’s well being because if he did, he could have protected the image of the country he has been campaigning to rule.

