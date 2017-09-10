By Mukosha Funga

I am a very good example for those who are going to hold the office of Chief Government spokesperson because after going out of my way to defend President Lungu and PF, I have been thrown away, says Chishimba Kambwili in this audio.

And Kambwili who is also Roan PF member of parliament says it is not true that President Lungu was rich before going to State House because he lived in a garage belonging to incumbent Chawama member of parliament Lawrence Sichalwe for two years

