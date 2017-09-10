CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly chaining her eight-year-old son to a television stand to keep him home.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday the incident occurred between Thursday and Friday in Makeni Villa. Ms Katongo said the boy was rescued by neighbours, who reported the matter to the police. She said the mother, identified as Eunice Kapya was not present at the time of rescue.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

