KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

TOUCH of Gold Theatre Productions will next month stage the play “Living with the Enemy” at the Lusaka Playhouse as part of the activities commemorating 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The play will be making a return 16 years after it was first staged. “This year marks 16 years of Living with the Enemy and we would like to join in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence by showing this play to as many people as possible across the country,” says playwright and director Henry Joe Sakala. “Living with the Enemy” is an award-winning playwright, filmmaker and actor Henry’s first play in mainstream theatre and was first performed at the Lusaka Playhouse in 2001. The play was a big hit with sold out shows and went on to win the Best Production, Best Director and Best Actor awards at the 2001 Ngoma Awards. It propelled the careers of Yombwe Mbuyisa, who won the Best Actor at the Ngoma Awards 2001 and the late Ing’utu Mwanang’umbi, who was the Best Actress nominee at the same awards in the same year. The late Eddie Tembo earned himself the Best Director Award at the same Ngoma Awards. The play is a story about Misozi, who gets caught up in an abusive marriage but finds it hard to leave her brutish husband for fear of bringing shame upon her family and herself. Above all, she deeply loves him and believes she can change him and make him love her again. However, when his abusive nature becomes worse, Misozi has no choice but to make the bold decision to leave or risk dying at the hands of her husband. “The play’s theme of gender based Violence and how it destroys relationships and marriages resonates well with the audience and is a timeless message that remains relevant today and many more years to come,” Henry says. “In the play, the key message is for women to be bold enough to report their abusive husbands and have the courage to walk away from abusive marriages. “The play also touches on the importance of family, neighbours and the community in the fight against gender based violence.” The play, being produced by Linda Muwowo-Sakala, will go on stage on October 6 and 7 featuring Yombwe Mbusiya, Ardes Suntwe, Mukonde Kaemba, Rita Ngosa, Gordon Mutale and Aggrey Chibuye.

