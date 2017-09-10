CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) is confident that mealie-meal prices will remain stable as long as farmers continue offloading their maize to millers.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala said in an interview yesterday that the fall in maize prices is the main reason for a reduction in mealie-meal prices. “The current price obtaining on the market is more or less a 50 percent markdown compared to what the millers were paying for maize some five months ago,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

