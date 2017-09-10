MWAPE MWENYA, Chipata

A TASK force on medicines pilferage has raided wholesale and retail shops in Chipata and at Mwami border and seized 27 boxes of steroidal creams, lotions, some bottles of cough syrups and contraceptives which are being illegally sold.

The operation on Friday started at 08:00 hours and ended at 17.30 hours when the team handed over the confiscated items to Chipata General Hospital pharmacy. Group leader Luke Alutuli said the operation was in line with government’s commitment to protecting public interest and combating illegal sale of essential medicines and drug pilferage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

