Former Minister of Higher Education Micheal Kaingu’s daughter Iris says she is determined to set the tone to champion cyber bullying because there is need to break down gender stereotypes in the country. And Iris whose college sex tape catapulted her to fame five years ago, says people must move on from the pornography scandal and build her instead.

