Doctor’s Corner with DR JOSEPH KABUNGO

SOCIAL football is becoming popular in Zambia.

Some of the people involved in social football are those who have gone way beyond their youth. It is obvious that the more the advancement in age, more problems come with that especially with sport participation. One such problem has to do with muscle cramps. Muscle cramps are not only peculiar to old people but with young players as well. Muscle cramps can occur in different groups of muscles and there are other causes apart from physical activity. In some people, muscle cramps happen even without involving themselves in physical exercises. Some muscle cramps happen whilst sitting in one position for a long time followed by a sudden movement, others occur whilst sleeping and trying to turn. The important thing is how to recognise that someone has a muscle cramp. In sport, muscle cramps are common in the hamstring muscles (muscles of the back of thigh), quadriceps muscle (muscles of the front part of the thigh), calf muscles, anterior abdominal wall muscles and muscles of the foot. A muscle cramp is defined as an involuntarily and forcibly contracted muscle that does not relax. The muscle is hard and painful whenever it undergoes cramping. When we use muscles that can be controlled voluntarily such as muscles of our arms and legs, they alternately contract and relax as we move our limbs. Muscles that support our head, neck and trunk also function in a similar manner to maintain our posture. A muscle that involuntarily contracts is in a spasm. If the spasm is sustained and forceful then it becomes a cramp. True cramps involve part or all of the single muscle or group of muscles that generally act together such as the muscles that make the adjacent fingers move. It is a common experience for muscles of the hand to start cramping after writing for a long time especially during examinations. Most authorities agree that these cramps are as a result of hyper excitability of the nerves that make the muscles to contract. Muscle cramps can also occur when there is injury and acts as a protective mechanism. At times when there is a fracture the muscle will go into spasm and maintains the fracture in one position and thus minimise the movement and stabilises the area of the fracture. This will provide protection at the injured site. Many muscle cramps are associated with vigorous activity and fatigue. Such cramps may come during or at the end of physical activity. Muscle cramps can occur immediately after exercise or many hours after physical activity. This can also be said about the awkward position which the leg might find itself in after prolonged sitting or sleeping in one such position. This extended sitting and sleeping in one position can be the leading cause of muscle cramps. Cramps of this nature are more common in older individuals, but can occur at any age especially if coupled with vigorous physical activity. In very hot weather conditions, the resultant dehydration leads to the loss of important elements, such as sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and other electrolytes, which are important for muscle contraction and excitation of the nerves. It is important that the hydration status is well looked after when participating in hot weather conditions to avoid muscle cramps. Muscle cramps are thought in some circles to be due to the tiring muscle, losing its coordination to contract. In order to overcome dehydration and boosting energy levels in social football, it is important not to only drink plain water but add a sports drink like PowerAde which provides energy and the necessary electrolytes. These sports drinks are readily available on the market and this is one strategy, which many professional teams are using to fight dehydration and reduce on the muscle fatigue, which can ultimately lead to muscle cramps. A good diet is also important in helping an old person who is well conditioned physically to avoid muscle cramps. A good diet will provide the necessary energy substrates, vitamins, eletrolytes like sodium which is found in salt, and many other anti-oxidants which will help in muscle functioning. A balanced diet in an old person and adequate fluid intake are important in the prevention of muscle cramps. The fitness of sportsmen and women has to generally improve so that physical conditioning is improved and hence preventing muscle cramps. It is thus important to work on fitness in a well progressive and organised way. Stretching regularly after exercise has been shown to reduce chances of having muscle cramps. A good warm up is vital in getting the body ready for strenuous activities. Avoid excessive alcohol intake and always get enough rest after a football match.For questions and comments write to: Dr Kabungo Joseph Email: zengajk@yahoo.com or kateulejk@gmail.com

