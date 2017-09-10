Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has confirmed that over 1, 000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo have arrived in Zambia after running away from fighting in that country. Mr. Chilangwa who was in company of PF Luapula Province party officials says the refugees had been camped at Ponde Secondary School in Chienge District and another transit point in Nchelenge. Mr. Chilangwa says with continued skirmishes in DRC’s Pweto area yesterday, the number of refugees entering the country would keep increasing.

