PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba says by laughing at President Edgar Lungu’s background of having lived in a garage for two years, Chishimba Kambwili is mocking many poor Zambians who are struggling to earn a living. On Friday, Kambwili argued with Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga’s claim that President Lungu was rich before becoming Head of State as he had made a lot of money from his private law practice.

