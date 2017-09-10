  ||    10 September 2017 @ 05:29

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
THE caretaker of the Woodlands house at which a sex party was allegedly hosted recently has handed himself over to the police to help with investigations into the matter.

A week ago, police raided the house in Lusaka after a tip-off from the public that over 100 teenagers aged between 13 and 18 were allegedly attending a sex party.
The caretaker is alleged to have fled the scene of crime when the police raided the house on Lake Road.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
