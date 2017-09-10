Your Family Matters with PASTOR CHANDA

THE nation has been rocked as one week ago we all heard the news of a sex party that was taking place in one home in Lusaka involving 70 teenagers.

Police got a tip-off, broke into the premises, and hoarded all of them to the police station. The police found bottles of bear and used condoms all over the premises. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo reported that the parents of these youths quickly went to the police station to plead for their release. They even paid admission of guilt fines for them. There is a clear breakdown of family life because many of the parents were claiming that they dropped off their children at various schools and tuition centres around Lusaka, only to find them at the police station in the cells. Parents did not know where their children were. Sadly, many of the voices that I am hearing are calling on government to put up play parks so that young people can have places to go to for clean fun. That is not the problem. Rather, it is the fact that many parents are not instructing children in moral living. Our children are having unguarded access to the Internet in their own bedrooms or on their cell phones. They easily believe what they read there and try to imitate the wrong examples. In the end, while parents are at home, their children are caught up in sex orgies. It is good to know that someone in the neighbourhood who felt “enough is enough” took the time to report the incident to the police. It was not the first time this had happened and you can be sure that the next sex party was going to be even worse. We should emulate citizens who still have moral fibre in them. Too many of us see things that are wrong and look the other way as long as our own children are not involved. Sadly, what goes around comes around. Tomorrow it will be your children! It must be a shock to parents who discovered that their children, whom they thought were at school, were actually in a party where all caution had been thrown to the wind and they are engaging in sex and booze. The trauma and shame must be totally indescribable. Yet, my point is that although shocked and ashamed, I am sure it should not be a surprise. Usually, you can tell when your child is in bad company. You can tell when your child is not communicating with you as a parent at a social level. You can tell. What we saw last week is only a tip of the iceberg. Underneath, we have serious problems of rotting morals among our young people. Their alcohol and condom consumption has shot through the ceiling. Parents need to do something in order to save their children. What can be done? I want to recommend that parents should have a regular “insaka” where they take time in the home to instruct their children in the ways of life. This should start when they are still very young by getting them to memorise Bible passages. Children love to memorise things. Their minds are like sponges that keep taking in information without filling up. Fathers and mothers should take turns to give such homework to their children and then to reward those who do the work. Moral truths must be memorised. Then, children go through a phase of life when they ask a lot of questions. They are trying to piece together the data that they were collecting earlier. At this point, parents should instil in children the principle of “sowing and reaping”. They should see how logical that is. The Bible says, “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life” (Gal. 6:7–8). Children getting into their teenage years need to know this. You cannot sow in wild parties of booze and sex, and then expect to have a blessed and responsible adulthood in years to come. The mathematics does not work that way. Those 70 kids are already reaping shame!For comments & confidential counsel, write to: reverendchanda@yahoo.com Call or send SMS to 0974250084

