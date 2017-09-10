CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and CHAMBO NGÚNI, Kabwe

IN THE wake of a bus tragedy in which 4 people have died, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says the safety record of Power Tools Bus Services is a matter of concern and it has directed the transporter to clean up its record.

The four died when a Power Tools bus collided with a truck on the Great North Road in the rural district of Mkushi yesterday. The dead included drivers of both vehicles with the other two being female passengers – one on the bus and another on the truck. The accident also left 67 bus passengers injured.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

