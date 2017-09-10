KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says lack of land has remained one of the major obstacles to women empowerment in Zambia.

Mrs Wina, however, said that Government is working on addressing the challenges and she is hopeful that positive policies will be achieved. She said this when she officially opened the Lusaka Presbytery Women’s Christian Fellowship (WCF) annual conference of the United Church of Zambia in Kafue yesterday, according to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

