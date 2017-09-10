The Zambia Red Cross Society has projected an increase in the number of refugees seeking asylum from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Zambia currently hosts some 59, 195 refugees and others of concern, mostly from Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Uganda. Zambia Red Cross Society Communications Manager Bruce Mulenga says currently the society has received about 1,120 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

