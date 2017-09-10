Zambia has targeted an average annual real Growth Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of at least 5 percent by the year 2020. In a green paper released to the media today by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Government said that its specific broad socio-economic objectives during the 2018-2020 will include, maintaining single digit inflation in the range of 6-8 percent; Accelerating the diversification of the economy, particularly towards agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and energy, through among others, the enhanced use of Information Communication and Technology, in accordance with the Seventh National Development Plan; Increasing international reserves to at least 4 months of import cover; Increasing domestic revenue mobilization to not less than 18 percent of GDP by 2020; Reducing the fiscal deficit to no more than 3 percent of GDP by 2020; Prioritising the dismantling of arrears and curtail further accumulation; and finally Decelerating the contraction of new debt to ensure debt sustainability.

