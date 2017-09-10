DIANA CHIPEPO, National Heroes Stadium, LusakaZANACO 3 ZESCO 2

REFEREE Rodrick Ng’andu yesterday awarded three penalties as Zanaco edged rivals Zesco United in a thrilling encounter to open up a three-point lead.

Zanaco took the lead on ten minutes when midfielder Ernest Mbewe blasted from outside the box after benefiting from international Augustine Mulenga’s pass. Ng’andu awarded Zesco a penalty in the 37th minute after Zanaco skipper Ziyo Tembo handled in an attempt to clear Kondwani Mtonga’s cross.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

