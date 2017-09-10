  ||    10 September 2017 @ 04:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, National Heroes Stadium, LusakaZANACO 3 ZESCO 2
REFEREE Rodrick Ng’andu yesterday awarded three penalties as Zanaco edged rivals Zesco United in a thrilling encounter to open up a three-point lead.

Zanaco took the lead on ten minutes when midfielder Ernest Mbewe blasted from outside the box after benefiting from international Augustine Mulenga’s pass.
Ng’andu awarded Zesco a penalty in the 37th minute after Zanaco skipper Ziyo Tembo handled in an attempt to clear Kondwani Mtonga’s cross.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
