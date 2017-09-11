KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

TWO people died instantly while two others were seriously injured in a suspected gas cylinder explosion at Mount Meru control centre in Lusaka yesterday.

In another incident, three people, including a Catholic nun, died on the spot while 16 others were seriously injured after a vehicle they were travelling on overturned on the Luanshya-Mpongwe road on Saturday. In the Mount Meru accident a check by a Daily Mail crew found armed police officers had cordoned the building and the filling station as investigations were going on to establish the cause of the explosion.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

