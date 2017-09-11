ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Daily Mail staffer Sithembile Siwawa-Zulu (below) has died, a day after giving birth to a baby girl.

Her husband, Victor Zulu, yesterday announced the death of Mrs Zulu, who was a sub-editor. Mrs Zulu died at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where she had been recuperating after giving birth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

