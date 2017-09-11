  ||    11 September 2017 @ 02:29

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka
ZAMBIA Daily Mail staffer Sithembile Siwawa-Zulu (below) has died, a day after giving birth to a baby girl.

Her husband, Victor Zulu, yesterday announced the death of Mrs Zulu, who was a sub-editor.
Mrs Zulu died at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where she had been recuperating after giving birth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.