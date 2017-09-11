CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says gender-based violence among couples should never be tolerated because it is a threat on the institution of marriage.

Mrs Lungu said people in abusive marriages should not condone physical abuse from their spouses in the name of perseverance and love. She was speaking on Saturday night when she officiated at a wedding ceremony for Minister of Works and Supply Mathews Nkhuwa’s son, Mateyo, who married Chibuye Chola, a lawyer.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

